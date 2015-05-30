Small gator caught in Arbyrd, MO - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

ARBYRD, MO (KFVS) - A viewer says a small alligator was caught outside of Arbyrd, Missouri on Friday.

Some folks were fishing at Honey Cyprus Ditch east of Arbyrd when the gator was caught.

The viewer wants to warn of what could be in ditches in the area.

