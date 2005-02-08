First Grader Punished for Bag of Dirt

By: Tony Hensley Sikeston, Missouri --A

Southeast M issouri first grader finds herself in big trouble after playing with a plastic bag she found on the playground.

I t happened last tuesday during recess at M athews E lementary in Sikeston, MO.

T he girl's mother says her daughter used the bag to make her friend a present. B ut, her teacher didn't see it that way.

Tuesday Heartland News spoke with 6- year-old M ichaela B oyd, and her mother M ichele. T hey tell Heartland News teachers confused a hand-gathered gift of nature's goodies with a bag of marijuana.

" T here was nothing in the bag i just found it on the ground." Said first grader Michaela Boyd.

A fter finding the bag much like the one disposable utensils come in, M ichaela says she decided to make her friend a bag of goodies , "T hey said what did you make this out of. and what did you tell them. I said out of dirt. A nd what else. I made it with rocks, clover and dirt."

H er mom, M ichele, says after M ichaela put the mixture into the bag, she tied the top with a purple ponytail holder and gave it to her friend saying , "here's a bag of dirt."

A fter recess was over the student gave the bag of dirt to their teacher.

M ichele says after meeting with the teacher and principal, she was told that the bag of dirt , "looked like a bag of weed. "

M ichaela says, "T hey said it was kind of a drug. I don't know what they are I only see cigarettes. T hat's all I say."

Heartland News spoke with superintendent S tephen B orgsmiller about what happened here on the playground last T uesday and he says while he can not comment on this particular case given the childs age. H e did tell me that after gathering all the information an assessment was made and now they are moving on."

M ichele says she doesn't deny what her daughter did. B ut she does disagree with the two-day in-school detention. " T hey said it would be on her school record as far as disciplinary that she made a look alike drug but I don't feel like that's right. B ecause she didn't do anything wrong."