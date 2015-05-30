Illinois lawmakers wind down session as showdown looms

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - Illinois lawmakers return to the state Capitol on Saturday to finish their annual spring session as a summer showdown with GOP Gov. Bruce Rauner looms in the background.

The Democratic-led House and Senate on Friday finished passing pieces of a $36.3 billion budget proposal that Rauner and other Republicans have criticized as unbalanced.

House Speaker Michael Madigan says Democrats are looking to Rauner to help them pass a tax increase to make up the more than $3 billion difference. But Rauner says he wants some of his pro-business legislative agenda approved first.

Rauner says he won't call lawmakers back into session if there's no agreement on a budget by Sunday.

He says if he can't reach a deal with Democrats in the General Assembly he'll ask that "good-faith" negotiations continue.

Copyright 2015 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.