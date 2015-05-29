Murphysboro, IL man accused of DUI

A Murphysboro, Illinois man was cited for DUI after police pulled him over on his motorcycle.

Ray A. Meyerchick, 63, was cited with driving while under the influence and driving while under the influence with BAC over .08 percent.

According to the Murphysboro Police Department, they pulled a motorcycle over in the area of Hwy. 127 and Kimmel Bridge Road on Thursday, May 28 at around 10:14 p.m.

The driver was identified as Meyerchick and police say he was allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol.

Police say Meyerchick posted bond and was issued a Jackson County court appearance.

