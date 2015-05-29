USGS: Preliminary report shows 3.4 magnitude earthquake in Wayne Co., IL

Did you feel a rumble across the Heartland on Friday night?

Yes, there were plenty of scattered thunderstorms to cause a rumble across the ground, but at 7:41 p.m. on Friday, May 29 an earthquake struck southern Illinois.

According to the United States Geological Survey a 3.4 magnitude earthquake hit 9km north of Fairfield, Ill. in Wayne County.

So far there have been no reports of damage.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2015 KFVS. All rights reserved.