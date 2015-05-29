American Red Cross deploying volunteers to Texas - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

American Red Cross deploying volunteers to Texas

Written by Conrad Dean, Content Specialist
(KFVS) - On May 28, Red Cross dispatched six volunteers in tornado-effected areas in Texas. 

To make a donation to the Red Cross, you can call -800-RED CROSS or text REDCROSS to 90999 for a ten dollar donation 

