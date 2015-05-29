Fowler-Bonan Foundation to hold junior golf days

The Fowler-Bonan Foundation will be holding "Clothes for Kids" Junior Golf days for boys and girls aged 4-18.

The events will be held at Franklin County Country Club on June 15, Shawnee Hill Country Club in Harrisburg on July 17 and the Jackson County Country Club in Murphysboro on July 27.

These events are intended to offer enjoyment for kids who are both experienced and inexperienced in the sport. All of those who participate will receive free golf, an award, a tee shirt and lunch.

During the event's lunch and award ceremonies, each kid will be made aware that their attendance has helped supply hundreds of children with new shoes and clothes to wear to school.

The beginner golfer may attend an instructional clinic on June 15 at the Franklin County Country Club.

All events are free and online registration

Additional information and registration for the events can be accessed by visiting FowlerBonanFoundation.com. For questions, the foundation can be reached at 618-231-3904

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2015 KFVS. All rights reserved.