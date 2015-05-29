Heartland baseball teams prepare for Final Four

The St. Louis Cardinals face the Cincinnati Reds in the game three of a four-game series.
Yadier Molina homered and drove in three runs Friday night, leading the St. Louis Cardinals to a 5-3 victory that deepened the Cincinnati Reds' worst season-opening slump since 1955.
The Cardinals got the win over the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday by a score of 13-4.
Matt Albers got his first save for Milwaukee, retiring Kolten Wong and Dexter Fowler to strand a pair of runners, and the Brewers beat the St. Louis Cardinals 3-2 Wednesday.
Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina dropped his appeal of his one-game suspension stemming from an altercation with Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo and sat out Wednesday's game against Milwaukee.
