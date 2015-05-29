Heartland baseball teams prepare for Final Four

Four heartland baseball teams have qualified for the Missouri High Final Four beginning Monday June 1st in O'Fallon, MO.

MO H.S. Baseball Final Four



All Games at T.R. Hughes Ballpark (O'Fallon)



Class 3 Semifinal Mon. 4:30 p.m.

Scott City (20-12) vs. Warsaw (22-2)



Class 1 Semifinal Tues. 4:30 p.m.

Bell City (23-2) vs. Northwest (13-14)



Class 2 Semifinal Weds. 4:30 p.m.

Valle Catholic (28-5) vs. West Platte (19-5)



Class 4 Semifinal Thurs. 4:30 p.m.

Notre Dame (26-5) vs. Smithville (21-7)





