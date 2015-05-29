House has moderate damage after fire in Cape Girardeau

Crews were on the scene of a house fire on Thursday evening, May 29.

According to Fire Chief Rick Ennis, the house fire was on Lexington.

Battalion Chief Mark Starnes said they were called to the home at around 6:44 p.m. for a smoke detector sounding in the bathroom. He said the alarm company notified them and the family of the smoke alarm going off.

The first crew on scene initially saw nothing from the outside of the home.

Starnes said the family was not home at the time.

While investigating from the outside, firefighters noticed smoke in the back of the house. After checking, he said they noticed a small fire in the kitchen area.

Four more units were called to the scene.

Starnes said the fire was found in the kitchen area around the stove.

He said the fire was brought under control in about five minutes. There was moderate smoke throughout the home and ventilation was used to remove the smoke from the house.

According to Starnes, no one was injured and utilities were shut off to the house.

Crews left the scene around 7:52 p.m.

