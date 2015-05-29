1 sent to hospital after 3 vehicle collision in McCracken County

Android Download the KFVS News app: iPhone

One person was sent to a hospital after a three vehicle collision in McCracken County on Friday afternoon.According to the sheriff's office, it happened just after 4:30 p.m. on Silk Tree Boulevard.An investigation showed William Coley, 54, of Paducah, was northbound in his 2002 Grand Marquis.Coley approached the intersection of Benton Road, where traffic was stopped, due to the four way intersection.Coley told deputies that he experienced brake failure and his vehicle would not slow down.Coley was not able to reach the emergency brake and collided with the rear of a 2000 Dodge Dakota, driven by Johnny Compton, 43, of Paducah.This impact then caused Compton's vehicle to strike the rear of a 1997 Chevy Blazer, driven by John Draffen, 53, of Paducah.Also in the Blazer was Londa Draffen, 48.Compton was taken to Baptist Health for possible injuries.All others were not injured.McCracken County Sheriff's Office was assisted on scene by Mercy Regional Ambulance Service, Reidland/Farley Fire Department, Vanzants Towing and Randy's Towing.