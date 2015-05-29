Wanted sex offender accused of removing monitoring bracelet arrested

A registered sex offender wanted after allegedly removing his monitoring bracelet was arrested on Monday, June 1 after a short chase near Delta, Missouri.

According to the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office, investigators got information in Derek Kinder's whereabouts and a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper spotted him. After a brief chase on foot, Kinder was arrested.

He was taken to the Cape Girardeau County Justice Center.

The Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney's Office has issued an outstanding felony warrant for the arrest of Kinder.

According to the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office, on Friday, May 29, deputies were notified by officers with the Missouri Department of Corrections Division of Probation and Parole about a registered sex offender who had allegedly removed his electronic GPS monitoring bracelet.

Deputies say Kinder's bracelet was eventually found in a dumpster on S. Park Ave. near Independence St. in Cape Girardeau.

They say he was required to wear the device due to a prior conviction for child molestation first degree and sexual misconduct involving a child.

The arrest warrant for Kinder, 27, was for the felony crime of violating a condition of lifetime supervision with a total bond set at $35,000 cash or surety.

Deputies say his last known address was in Jackson, Mo.

