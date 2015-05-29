Blodgett woman arrested for endangering the welfare of a child, possession of drug paraphernalia

Scott County Sheriff Rick Walter says Loan K. Tran, 24, Blodgett, Missouri has been arrested for endangering the welfare of a child and possessing drug paraphernalia.Walter says the Sheriff's office responded to 285 Locust, Blodgett at around 1 p.m. Friday for an intoxicated female that had left her child unattended in a vehicle.Deputies arrived and located the vehicle, in the metal garage, with the driver side door open and the interior light on.From the driveway, a deputy located a nine-month old male infant sleeping in a car seat.Police say the interior of the car was hot and humid, swarming with mosquitoes and other insects.Medical personnel were contacted to check on the infant. It was determined that the child was not injured.The Division of Family Services was later contacted and placed the infant with relatives.Upon entering the residence, deputies located Tran highly intoxicated, lying on the floor with her head in a trash can. Tran was vomiting in the trash can and became aggressive towards the deputies.Deputies located two smoking pipes in plain view, with burnt marijuana residue in them. tran did not know where her son was and told the deputies she had been "set up".Tran was placed under arrest and transported to the Scott County Jail, where she gave a chemical test of her blood and urine. Tran's blood alcohol content was .148% and her urine tested positive for marijuana.Tran was booked into the jail pending the filing of formal charges by the Scott County Prosecuting Attorney. Bond was set by the court at $2,500 or surety.