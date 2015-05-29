1 injured in Washington County, IL crash - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

1 injured in Washington County, IL crash

DU BOIS, IL (KFVS) - A Du Bois, Illinois man was injured in a crash on Friday, according to state police.

It happened around 6:22 a.m. on US 51 at Du Bois Road in Washington County, Illinois.

Police say the driver of a Ford pickup failed to stop at a stop sign and drove into the path of a Chevrolet pickup.

Shannon Davis, 23, was issued a citation for disobeying a stop sign.

He was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

