2015 Youth Catch and Release Day on June 6

The 2015 Youth Catch and Release Fishing Day is June 6 at the Capaha Park Shelter 1/Pond, starting at 8:30 a.m. with registration beginning at 8 a.m.The event, sponsored by the Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department along with the Cape Girardeau Jaycees and Academy Sports + Outdoors, is free and open to ages 1-15.

Participants should bring their own fishing poles and bait.

Lunch will be provided for all participants by the Jaycees.

For more information, call Parks and Recreation at 573-339-6340.

