The Illinois State Police (ISP) will conduct Alcohol Countermeasure Enforcement (ACE) patrols in Williamson County during the month of June, announces Lieutenant Williams Sons the District 13/22 Commander.The ACE patrols allow the ISP to target an area with saturation patrols that focus on preventing, detecting, and ting enforcement action in response to violations associated with impaired driving and illegal transportation or consumption of alcohol and other drugs.An average of one alcohol-related traffic death occurs every 51 minutes across the country; with alcohol and drug impairment remain significant factors in nearly 40 percent of all fatal motor vehicle crashes in Illinois.The ISP warns drivers to not risk losing their license, car, and freedom; if driving impaired, law enforcement will arrest you.The project is funded by the Illinois Department of Transportation, Division of Traffic Safety.

