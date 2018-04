Missouri State Parks invites the public to enjoy the Chestnut Mountain Gang at the annual Spring Concert held at Bollinger Mill State Historic Site on Sunday, June 7 at 2 p.m.The Chestnut Mountain Gang, a bluegrass and gospel band, includes band members from Cape Girardeau, Whitewater, and Morley.Refreshments will be available and guest should bring a lawn chair for seating.Bollinger Mill State Historic Site is located in Burfordville, Missouri.For more information on state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.com Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

