ISP to conduct nighttime enforcement patrols

The Illinois State Department (ISP), District 13, will conduct Nighttime Enforcement Patrols (NITE) in Williamson County during June, 2015, according to Lieutenant William Sons.Officers working NITE patrols will be watching for drivers who are operating vehicles in an unsafe manner, driving with a suspended or revoked driver's license, transporting open alcoholic beverages, Driving Under the Influence (DUI), and not properly buckled up.The NITE patrols are designed to keep Illinois roads safe by taking dangerous DUI offenders off the road and ensuring all vehicle occupants are buckled up.Alcohol and drug impairment is a significant factor in nearly 40 percent of all fatal motor vehicle crashes in Illinois.The project is funded by the Illinois Department of Transportation, Division of Traffic Safety.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2015 KFVS. All rights reserved.