I-55 back open at 93 MM after crash

Written by Christy Hendricks, Digital Content Director
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

Interstate 55 northbound is back open after a crash at the 93 mile marker.

Cape Girardeau police say a car crashed into the median at the Nash Road exit.

No one was injured.

Traffic was down to one lane in the northbound lanes for a short time. 

