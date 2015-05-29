Paducah Parks Service presents the 2015 Noble Park Fish Out tournament

PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) -
The Paducah Parks Services Department presents the 2015 Noble Park Fish Out Tournament for kids from 6 to 11 years of age on Saturday, June 6 at Noble Lake.
Registration for the free event begins at 8:30 a.m. at Shelter 10 across the road from Noble Park Pool.
Fishing begins at 9 a.m. and ends at 11 a.m., with an award ceremony following at Shelter 10.
This is a catch and release tournament.
Children may use their own pole and bait, or they may borrow a pole and/or bait from the Paducah Parks Service while supplies last.
A fishing license is not need for anyone under the age of 16 in the state of Kentucky.
Awards for the Longest Fish and Most Fish Caught will be given out to both boys and girls, along with goodie bags to the first 100 people to register.
For more information about the Noble Park Fish Out, contact Recreation Specialist Taylor Morsching at Paducah Parks Services at 270-444-8508 ext. 4 or tmorsching@paducahky.gov
For more information about other Park Services Department activities, visit www.paducahky.gov
or the Parks office located at 1400 H.C. Mathis Drive.
