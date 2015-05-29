I-55 SB reduced to 1 lane in Ste. Genevieve Co. due to car fire

One lane of Interstate 55 in Ste. Genevieve County is closed because of a car fire.

According to Ste. Genevieve County Sheriff's Department, traffic is backed up and moving slow. The car fire is on the southbound side of I-55 near the 155 mile marker.

