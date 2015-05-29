Fore! for Three Rivers golf tournament

Summer weather, great cause and a four-person scramble! Sounds like a great recipe for a fun day.

Three Rivers College is hosting a golf tournament to benefit the Three Rivers Annual Fund. The Fund covers college expenses that tuition, fees and state appropriations do not.

The Three Rivers Endowment Trust will host the 3rd annual golf tournament on Friday, June 19 at Westwood Hills Country Club in Poplar Bluff. It's a four-man scramble and will include lunch. Tee off time is set for 1 p.m.

Registration is open for both participants and sponsors. Player registration is $125 and there are different levels of sponsorships ranging from $100 to $1,000.

Anyone interested should call Brad Thielemier at 573-840-9077 or email at bthielemier@trcc.edu.

