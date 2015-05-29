Tamms, IL long-term care facility to close - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Tamms, IL long-term care facility to close

TAMMS, IL (KFVS) -

A Tamms, Illinois long-term care facility will be closing in late June.

According to an employee, the facility has seven employees.

Back in April, a man was arrested in connection to a stabbing. The two victims were residents of the facility.

No word on if the closing is related to this incident.

