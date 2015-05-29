Injuries don't slow down the Cardinals

Adam Wainwright, John Jay and most recently Matt Adams are just several of the St. Louis Cardinals big names to hit the disabled list.The injuries haven't slowed the Cards one bit. St. Louis has won four straight and holds the best record in the National League.St. Louis welcomes Los Angeles to Busch Stadium this weekend.The Dodgers sit atop the National League West with a record of 28-18.The Cardinals current home stand is off to a great start after sweeping Arizona earlier this week.