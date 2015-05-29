KSP looking for wanted Paducah man

Kentucky State Police are looking for a wanted man from Paducah, Kentucky.

Justin Wayne Goad, 26, is charged with burglary second degree, criminal trespassing first degree, criminal mischief third degree and theft by unlawful taking more than $500, but less than $10,000.

He is 5'9" and 145 pounds with brown eyes and bald/red hair.

Police say Goad's last known address was on Virginia Street in Paducah. They say he has connections to McCracken, Graves, Livingston, Marshall and Daviess Counties in Kentucky.

Goad also has warrants out of McCracken and Daviess Counties for unrelated matters.

If you have any information on Goad's whereabouts, you're asked to contact KSP Post 1 at 270-856-3721, text a tip to KSP at 67283, contact your local law enforcement agency or click here to leave a tip online.

