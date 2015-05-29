MO man arrested in kidnapping case - SWAT team at Cape house - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Written by Zach Robinson, Digital Producer
What's making headlines today:

Missouri man faces charges in connection to the kidnapping of a young girl from Florida. Allison Twaits details the man's cross country trip, and how he was finally apprehended in McCracken County.


A routine search warrant investigation turned more serious when a SWAT team was dispatched to a Cape Girardeau home.

An elementary school in the Heartland is recognized after receiving a prestigious award from the Missouri Department of Education.

A European construction company is setting up a manufacturing operation in Missouri, bringing more than a hundred jobs.

What we're working on:

Holly Brantley investigates a kidnapping attempt in Caruthersville, and speaks with the emotional parents about what could have happened, tonight on Heartland News at 5.

Rae Daniel takes a look at a summer food program in Harrisburg, and why kids in desperate need of the help might not be getting it, tonight at 6.

What's trending outside the Heartland: 

A familiar face on CBS is bidding farewell after more than 40 years on air.

The Secret Service is looking to step up security at the White House with some intimidating safety measures.

A former U.S. House Speaker is indicted on charges of misconduct, but the what that indictment means leaves much to be desired.

