Sikeston man facing assault charges after accused of speeding toward deputy, 2 others

Scott County Sheriff Rick Walter says a Sikeston, Missouri man faces various charges after driving a vehicle toward an officer at a high rate of speed.

O'Neal Wimberley Jr., 48, of Sikeston, Missouri faces the felony charge of assault on a law enforcement officer second degree and two counts of misdemeanor assault.

According to the sheriff, on Thursday, May 28, the sheriff's office was assisting in the repossession of farm equipment at Wimberley's farm on 1778 County Highway 472 in Sikeston.

A deputy was speaking with the other two people who were there to repossess the equipment. Wimberley was seen speeding in a vehicle on County Highway 472.

Wimberley then turned in the driveway and stopped. That's when he accelerated and began traveling towards the deputy and others, according to the sheriff.

The deputy kept telling Wimberley to stop and was putting his hand up to get the man to stop.

Wimberley failed to stop or slow down, according to the sheriff, and continued towards the deputy and others.

The sheriff says the deputy drew his gun and told Wimberley to stop, but he didn't. The deputy pointed his gun at Wimberley and told him stop again.

The man stopped about three feet from the deputy and other victims.

Wimberley refused to get out of the vehicle.

According to the sheriff's office, Wimberley told the deputy “No, you need to get the (expletive) out of my way.”

Wimberley eventually complied and got out of the vehicle.

Wimberley was taken to the Scott County Jail pending the filing of formal charges by the Scott County Prosecuting Attorney.

Bond was set by the court at $500 cash only.