Bill in IL Senate would provide property tax relief to veterans

Military veterans in Illinois who sustained injuries resulting in a disability would receive greater property tax relief, under a measure currently making its way through the General Assembly.Senate Bill 107 provides varying levels of property tax relief, dependent upon the level of disability sustained by the veteran.Veterans would be able to apply and receive annual exemptions from $2,500 to complete exemption from property taxation.According to the Illinois Department of Revenue, the state issued 13,946 property tax exemptions to veterans in fiscal year 2013.Among the supporters of the bill is state Rep. Brandon Phelps, D-Harrisburg.“Many of our veterans who have sustained severe service-related disabilities have had to do renovations on their homes, including installing wheelchair ramps and increasing the width of doorways,” said Phelps. “These renovations have actually resulted in increased property tax rates which have placed a greater burden on these veterans and their families.”Currently, Illinois has 27,855 veterans currently living with a severe service-related disability.

