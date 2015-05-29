1 injured after bike collides with truck in Murray - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

1 injured after bike collides with truck in Murray

Murray police say at least one person was taken to the hospital after a truck hit a person riding a bike.

It happened at 6th and Poplar Streets in Murray on Friday.

According to police, the 81-year-old driver of a Dodge Dakota was westbound on Poplar when he turned in front of a 37-year-old man riding a bicycle.

The bike then collided with the truck.

There is no word on the extent of injuries.

