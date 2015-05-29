Carbondale Sunset Concert Series returns for 37th year

A popular summertime tradition is returning to Carbondale.

The annual Sunset Concert Series will begin its 2015 season on June 18.

Each concert is free and will run every Thursday through July 30.

Venues include the Shryock Auditorium on the SIU Campus and Turley Park, located on Carbondale's west side.

The series features a variety of musical styles including bluegrass, funk, reggae, blues and Louisiana Creole.

Each performance begins at 7 p.m. and lasts about two hours.

Those who attend are encouraged to take blankets and lawn chairs.

Glass bottles, pets and smoking are prohibited.

Underage drinking laws are enforced and only single-serve containers are permitted.

