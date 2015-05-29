Durbin releases statement on removal of Cuba from list of state sponsors of terrorism

Durbin releases statement on removal of Cuba from list of state - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

COLLINSVILLE, IL (KFVS) - U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) released the following statement after U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry signed an order removing Cuba from the list of state sponsors of terrorism:

“After careful review by the State Department, the removal of Cuba from the State Sponsors of Terrorism list is a welcome move regarding the relations between the US and Cuba. That Cuba is no longer involved in such activities is a positive step forward in normalizing relations between our two nations and giving the Cuban people greater opportunities to join the global community. While no fan of the Castro regime, I continue to believe that opening up the island to American ideas, vibrancy, and trade is the most effective way to see a more open and tolerant Cuba.”

