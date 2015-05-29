Carbondale PD seeking suspect who damaged apartment sign - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

(Source: Parsons Properties, YouTube). (Source: Parsons Properties, YouTube).
CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) - This week's Crime Stoppers Crime of the Week zeroes in on the investigation into two damage to property complaints at a business in the 900 block of East Grand Avenue.

On March 30 at 2:22 a.m. and on May 2 at 2:10 a.m. the City of Carbondale Police Department responded to the area of Grand Place Apartments in the 900 block of East Grand Avenue about a report of a criminal damage to property.

During the investigation, officers learned someone damaged a sign by shouldering it with their body.

During the March incident, the suspect was captured on video and is a white male, possibly in his late teens to early 20's, wearing a striped black and white shirt and khaki colored pants.

The City of Carbondale Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in identifying the suspect captured in the video (http://bit.ly/1HAOEVW).

The investigation into these incidents is continuing.

Anyone with information about these incidents are encouraged to contact the Carbondale Police Department.

