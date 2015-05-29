Report: Veterans generally satisfied with VA service in Poplar B - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Report: Veterans generally satisfied with VA service in Poplar Bluff

Sen. Claire McCaskill (Source: KFVS) Sen. Claire McCaskill (Source: KFVS)
POPLAR BLUFF, MO (KFVS) -

A new report by U.S. Senator Claire McCaskill shows veterans in Poplar Bluff are mostly satisfied with the quality of their service at the local Pershing Veterans Administration (VA) Medical Center. However, the report includes recommendations for improvement.

However, the report includes recommendations for improvement.

According to a news release, the report is the first Poplar Bluff installment of McCaskill's “secret shopper” program.

It allows veterans to share timely, confidential feedback about their VA health care visits, and helps provide oversight and accountability for VA health care facilities.

The report (http://1.usa.gov/1eDwI61) reflects generally positive input gathered over the course of the past year from Missouri veterans receiving care at the John J. Pershing VA Medical Center in southeast Missouri. It covers everything from customer service and quality of care, to detailed recommendations for the VA on ways to improve the health care experiences at their facilities.

All of the findings are shared with VA leadership.

McCaskill announced some of the findings of the report on Thursday at the Veterans Come First seminar at the Kansas City Metropolitan Bar Association's Military Matters Program.

“Hearing directly from veterans has always been the best way for me to find out if they're getting the quality service they deserve,” said McCaskill, a senior member of the Senate Armed Services Committee. “Five years in, these surveys continue to be a useful snapshot into the quality of service Poplar Bluff's veterans are getting, and offer a unique opportunity for folks to give direct, meaningful feedback—in order to better hold the VA accountable for providing the highest quality experience for our veterans.”

McCaskill's veteran secret shopper program, known as the Veterans' Customer Satisfaction Program, launched in 2010 amid reports of problems with medical care at John Cochran VA Medical Center in St. Louis, and is now in its fifth year.

This year's round of surveys received more than 1,200 total responses.

The survey, which was recently expanded to the southeast Missouri region, is now active in four regions: Poplar Bluff, Kansas City, St. Louis, and Columbia.

The Poplar Bluff report showed good news, particularly on ease of access and general cleanliness, but with significant room for improvement on wait times and communication with veterans.

Veterans can visit mccaskill.senate.gov/vcsp to offer confidential feedback on their Missouri VA experiences.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2015 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly