MSHP announces 2015 school bus inspection results - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

MSHP announces 2015 school bus inspection results

JEFFERSON CITY, MO (KFVS) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol has announced the results of the Motor Vehicle Inspection Division's 2015 annual school bus inspection program.

A total of 11,986 school buses were inspected between February 2 and May 15, 2015.

According to a news release, of all buses inspected, 88.3% were approved upon initial inspection by inspectors, with no defective items noted during inspection.

During the annual school bus inspection program, buses found to have no defective items are rated as approved.

Buses having one or more defective items which pose no threat to the safety of students are rated as defective.

Buses with one or more defective items which may compromise the safe transportation of students are rated as "out-of-service."

Buses rated as defective may continue to be operated for the purpose of pupil transportation until repair is made.

School districts are allowed 10 days following initial inspection to repair identified defects before being re-inspected by Highway Patrol motor vehicle inspection personnel.

Buses placed out-of-service must be repaired, then re-inspected and placed back into service by Highway Patrol motor vehicle inspection personnel prior to being used for the purpose of pupil transportation.

Buses not presented for re-inspection within the required 10-day period are reported to the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.

Statewide results of the 2015 annual school bus inspection program are as follows:

-Buses approved upon initial inspection, 10,579

-Buses identified as defective upon initial inspection, 1,150

-Buses placed out-of-service upon initial inspection, 257

“Transporting students safely is a priority for school districts, contracting agencies, and the Patrol. The day-to-day maintenance of school bus fleets brings many challenges, and the public should be pleased with the 2015 statewide results of the annual school bus inspection,” said Colonel J. Bret Johnson. “Our children deserve the safest transportation possible. The positive working relationship that exists among the agencies involved in this program--the Patrol, Missouri's school districts, and contracting agencies--is directly responsible for the success of the annual school bus inspection program."

A total of 291 Missouri school districts earned the Patrol's Total Fleet Excellence Award for an approval rating of 90 percent or higher with no buses placed out-of-service.

During the 2015-2016 school year, 5,758 buses in these award-winning fleets will be allowed to display the Total Fleet Excellence sticker in the lower corner of the first window on the passenger-entry side of the bus.

School bus inspection results are a matter of public record. Individual school district results may be obtained by submitting an online request to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's Custodian of Records using the online form at: http://bit.ly/1SGTsBN.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2015 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly