Illinois man wins $1 million top prize on scratch off ticket

A man from Caseyville, Illinois spent $10 on a 'Wild 10s' scratch off ticket from a convenience store, and was a millionaire before he left the parking lot.James Norris, a lifelong resident of Caseyville, bought the ticket from a lottery self-service machine at Brett's Caytown Convenience in Caseyville, and was in his car when he used a nickel to scratch his ticket.“When I saw that I won $1 million, I was shocked. I guess I never really expected to win such a big prize,” Norris said.His plans for the money include paying his college tuition to study Law Enforcement.“I'm also going to invest, pay my bills, buy a car, and then pay my mom's bills and buy her a car,” he said.The retailer received a bonus of $10,000, equal to 1 percent of the prize amount, for selling the winning ticket.Two of the $1 million prizes from that lottery have not yet been claimed.

