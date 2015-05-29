Illinois man wins $1 million top prize on scratch off ticket - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Illinois man wins $1 million top prize on scratch off ticket

Written by Zach Robinson, Digital Producer
(Source: AP) (Source: AP)
CASEYVILLE, IL (KFVS) - A man from Caseyville, Illinois spent $10 on a 'Wild 10s' scratch off ticket from a convenience store, and was a millionaire before he left the parking lot.

James Norris, a lifelong resident of Caseyville, bought the ticket from a lottery self-service machine at Brett's Caytown Convenience in Caseyville, and was in his car when he used a nickel to scratch his ticket.

“When I saw that I won $1 million, I was shocked. I guess I never really expected to win such a big prize,” Norris said. 

His plans for the money include paying his college tuition to study Law Enforcement. 

“I'm also going to invest, pay my bills, buy a car, and then pay my mom's bills and buy her a car,” he said.

The retailer received a bonus of $10,000, equal to 1 percent of the prize amount, for selling the winning ticket.

Two of the $1 million prizes from that lottery have not yet been claimed.

