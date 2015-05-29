Sunset Concerts return in Carbondale

The Sunset Concert Series kicks off its 2015 season on June 18.

The series offers free concerts every Thursday evening from June 18 to July 30.

Concerts are held on the steps of Shryock Auditorium on the SIU campus and in Turley Park in Carbondale. This yearly event is sponsored by Southern Illinois University's Student Center and Student Programming Council and the city of Carbondale and the Carbondale Park District.

This is a family friendly event and attendees are encouraged to bring blankets and lawn chairs. The venues include the steps of Shryock Auditorium on the Southern Illinois University Carbondale campus and Turley Parkin Carbondale. Everyone is welcome to attend and people are encouraged to bring blankets and lawn chairs.

For more information about the 2015 Sunset Concert Series, contact the Student Programming Council at 618/536-3393, visit the website at www.studentcenter.siu.edu or follow the council on Facebook or Twitter.

