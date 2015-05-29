Missouri Department of Mental Health receives $7 million grant for substance abuse treatment

Governor Jay Nixon announced Friday that the Missouri Department of Mental Health has received $7 million dollars to provide recovery support services to more than 4,000 adults with substance abuse disorders in the Southeast, Southwest, and Kansas City areas.The Access to Recovery grant was awarded to the department by the federal Substance Abuse and Mental health Services Administration in the amount of $7 million over three years.“This federal grant will strengthen Missouri's safety net and improve public safety by connecting those in-need with the proper care,” Gov. Nixon said.“I appreciate the Department of Mental Health for partnering with community service groups, including faith-based organizations, to reach out to individuals and families struggling with substance use disorders and providing them the tools needed for long-term recovery.”The target population of the services includes active military members and Veterans, individuals involved in the criminal justice or child welfare systems, people who are homeless, and pregnant or parenting women.Gov. Nixon made the announcement at the Department of Mental Health's spring training at Lake of the Ozarks, where he discussed efforts by his administration to strengthen the state's mental health care system.In fiscal year 2014, the governor proposed and implemented a strategic initiative to help communities identify and care for Missourians with severe mental illness.The initiative included an expansion of Crisis Intervention and Mental Health First-Aid training and resources for emergency room intervention teams to work with patients needing coordinated care.The initiative also included placing 31 mental health liaisons at the state's Community Mental Health Centers.