Heartland Cooks - Jason's Kentucky Pork Tenderloin

Jason Cook of Carterville, IL shares his recipe for Kentucky Pork Tenderloin.
This week's Heartland Cook is one of the 100 Men Who Cook – a group of men who'll be gathering June 6 at SIU Arena to cook up some funds to help a local charity. The 100 Men Who Cook event is held annually, and this year it will donate its proceeds to This Able Veteran
, a charity that trains service dogs for veterans suffering from post traumatic stress disorder. Jason Cook of Carterville will be making his Kentucky Pork Tenderloin in hopes of winning top honors and raising the most cash to help veterans with PTSD.Ingredients:
Directions:
- ¼ cup brown sugar
- ¼ cup soy sauce
- 1/3 cup Bourbon or Apple Juice
- 2 Tablespoons Dijon Mustard
- 2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce
- 1 teaspoon ground black pepper
- 1 medium onion (chopped)
- 2 cloves garlic (minced)
- Pork Tenderloin
In a medium bowl, mix brown sugar, soy sauce, bourbon or apple juice, Dijon mustard, Worcestershire sauce, and black pepper and mix.
Add minced garlic and chopped onion and stir.
Place pork tenderloin in a gallon-sized Ziploc bag, pour mixture marinade over meat and seal bag.
Refrigerate 30 minutes to 8 hours.
Set your grill to 400 degrees and grill meat 20-25 minutes until tenderloin reaches an internal temperature of 145 degrees.