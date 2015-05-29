Cape Girardeau elementary school receives one of state's highest honors

The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education has declared Barbara Blanchard Elementary School a Gold Star School, one of the top honors for schools in the state.The program recognizes schools that perform at high academic levels, while also serving a significant portion of disadvantaged students.The Department announced the eight winners Thursday. Other winners include Ralph M. Captain Elementary in Clayton, Ladue Middle School in Ladue, Truman Middle School in Lindbergh, New Haven High School in New Haven, McKelvey Elementary and West Middle School in Parkway, and Kennard Classical Junior Academy in St. Louis.The Gold Star Schools program was established in 1991 and aligns with the Blue Ribbon Schools program, sponsored by the U.S. Department of Education.The Gold Star Schools program uses the same criteria as the Blue Ribbon Schools program.Blue Ribbon Schools will be announced this fall by the U.S. Department of Education.