9 most addictive foods

Are you addicted to certain types of foods?A recent study from the University of Michigan asked people assess their food habits using the Yale Food Addiction Scale, according to Grandparents.com . Participants scored foods between 1 and 7 based on resistability (1 being the easiest to resist, 7 being the most difficult.)

Previous studies in animals conclude that highly processed foods, or foods with added fat or refined carbohydrates (like white flour and sugar), may be capable of triggering addictive-like eating behavior, according to the University of Michigan.

It is unknown whether the highly processed foods can elicit addiction-like responses in humans, according to an assistant professor of physchology at the University of Michigan.

Pizza Chocolate Chips Cookies Ice cream French fries Cheeseburger Soda Cake

Here's what the study found.

Other foods that made the top 15 include cheese, bacon, fried chicken, rolls, and buttered popcorn.

One doctor offered these tips to help stop your food addiction.

Ask yourself, "If I eat this, will I feel loss of control?"

"If I eat this, will I feel shame, blame or guilt?"

