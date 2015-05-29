American Heart Association urges Kentuckians to learn hands only CPR training

Do you know the two simple steps of Hands-Only CPR?

Then you're ready to help save a life. If you don't, then the American Heart Association and WellPoint Foundation want you to listen up.

Hands-Only CPR has just two simple steps:

1) If you see a teen or adult suddenly collapse, call 9-1-1

2) Push hard and fast in the center of the chest to the beat of the classic Bee Gees' song “Stayin' Alive.”



Cardiac arrest is a leading cause of death with over 326,000 out-of-hospital cases occurring every year in the United States.

When a teen or adult has a cardiac arrest, survival depends on immediately receiving CPR from someone nearby.

Survival rates drop as much as 10 percent for every minute that goes by without intervention.

The Bees Gees' hit song "Stayin' Alive" and the songs in Earworm's new “Hands-Only CPR Mash-Up” have rates of at least 100 beats per minute, the same rate recommended for performing Hands-Only CPR.



Eighty percent of out-of-hospital cardiac arrests happen in private or residential settings.

The life you save with CPR will most likely be a loved one.

The American Heart Association continues to work with legislators in Frankfort to ensure that CPR and AED awareness training is taught to every Kentucky student.

The American Heart Association wants to ensure that instruction is provided to every Kentucky student, which is why the American Heart Association supported state legislation during the most recent legislative session.

The bill passed the House with overwhelming support, but it failed to make it out of the Senate.



CPR training can be done in as little as 30 minutes.

Providing a basic CPR training in schools would place thousands of potential lifesavers in communities every year.



Twenty-one states have CPR training requirements for schools.

The American Heart Association plans to work with legislators to reintroduce the bill in 2016 and is looking for support within communities.



Show your support of CPR in schools by visiting www.yourethecure.org.



To learn more about the Hands-Only CPR campaign and get ready to save a life visit www.heart.org/handsonlycpr or facebook.com/AHACPR.

