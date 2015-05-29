KSP: MO man arrested on kidnapping charge in McCracken County

The Kentucky State Police received a call from the Polk County Sheriff's Office in Florida on Thursday May 28, 2015 concerning a missing 16-year-old girl.Through the Polk County Sheriff's Office investigation it was believed that the missing teenager was with a John E. Rush, 46 of Pacific, Missouri, whom she had met on the internet.

The investigation began around 8:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 28, 2015, when PCSO received a call from a mother reporting that her 16-year-old daughter had run away from home.

The girl's parents told detectives they had previously taken away all her electronic devices, due to issues with her messaging unknown people.

Within hours, PCSO detectives had identified several people with whom the girl had communicated via a cell phone she obtained from other means (unknown to her parents).

She was communicating via email, texting, the Internet, and other messaging applications.

Detectives also reviewed video surveillance from the girl's neighborhood and were able to positively identify a suspect vehicle seen entering and leaving around 5:40 a.m. that morning.

The suspect vehicle, a black Honda Accord, was confirmed registered to 46-year-old John Rush of 44 Cedar Lodge Drive in Pacific, Missouri.

The victim had been communicating with Rush via her cell phone, and detectives found evidence that Rush planned on picking her up on May 28th and taking her back to his home in Missouri.

Polk County Detectives pinged the victim's cell phone, and updated KSP communications with the possible locations of Rush and the juvenile.KSP communications notified McCracken County Sheriff's Office of the vehicle description and that the vehicle was believed to be westbound on Interstate 24.At approximately 6 p.m. McCracken County Sheriff's Deputies and Paducah Police Department officers located and stopped the vehicle.The deputies detained both Rush and the missing juvenile while notifying KSP.A further investigation and coordination between Polk County Sheriff's Office and St. Louis County, Missouri Police Department showed the prior communications that Rush had with the victim were in a sexual nature.

Rush has been booked into the McCracken County Jail on one count Kidnapping by Kentucky State Police.

Deputies found a box in his vehicle containing several sex toys.

Rush told detectives he has been communicating with the victim for three weeks, he is aware she is 16 years old, he was not planning on taking her back home, but he was planning on letting her parents know that she is okay.

The victim had several bags of clothing in her possession.

Rush was charged with Kidnapping (Class B Felony) and Fugitive from Justice.

“John Rush is one very scary example of why we work around the clock to protect the innocent, and why we warn parents of the dangers of the Internet. This man drove all the way from Missouri to take this child, whom he had met and groomed online, and to have sex with her. He told her that May 28th was going to be a special day – well it certainly was a special day for us, because we got to put a child predator behind bars," said PCSO Sheriff Grady Judd.

The juvenile was lodged at the McCracken County Juvenile Detention Center as a runaway, awaiting her parents to arrive from Florida.



Further charges are expected from Florida and Missouri.



KSP continues the investigation.



KSP was assisted by the McCracken County Sheriff's Office, Paducah Police Department, Polk County, FL Sheriff's Office, St. Louis County Police Department and the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services.



Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android



Copyright 2015 KFVS. All rights reserved.