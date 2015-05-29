Herrin Library resumes summer hours

The Herrin City Library will be switching back to its summer hours beginning Monday, June 1.

The library will be open for business from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

The library is not open on Sunday.

Summer hours will be in effect through the end of August.

The Herrin Library is located at 120 North 13th Street.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2015 KFVS. All rights reserved.