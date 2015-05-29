Comer concedes in Kentucky governor race

Despite a close race in the Republican primary for governor, candidate James Comer will not ask for a recount.Comer announced Friday he called Matt Bevin to concede.The Kentucky Secretary of State's office re-canvassed the votes on Thursday.Results show Bevin maintained his 83-vote lead in one of the closest elections in state history.Comer said in a statement wanted to personally contact some of his supporters before making the announcement to the public.Bevin has scheduled a news conference at the Republican Party of Kentucky's headquarters for 10 a.m. Friday along with the other Republican nominees in November's general election.Comer said he enthusiastically endorses Bevin's candidacy."Throughout the entire primary campaign, I grew to appreciate Matt Bevin's knowledge of the issues, his work ethic, and his morals," Comer said. "Matt ran a clean campaign which focused on the issues important to Kentuckians. Matt Bevin will stand up to the special interest groups that have held our great state back and fight the corrupt elements that still exist in Frankfort."

