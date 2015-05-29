3 men formally charged after SWAT team called to home in Cape Girardeau

Three individuals were taken into custody and formally charged with crimes, following a routine search warrant in Cape Girardeau that led to a SWAT team being called.

Cape Girardeau police report they were serving a search warrant at a home at the corner of Green Acres and Main Street in relation to a burglary where jewelry and a vehicle were stolen.

Police report the vehicle was found at a different location and on fire.

David P. Raines was charged with burglary and stealing, knowingly burning, and possession of a controlled substance. His bond is set at $20,000 cash or surety, which he posted on Saturday.

John L. Groves was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance. His bond was set at $12,500 cash or surety.

Thomas G. Jordan was charged with one count of possession of a controlled substance. His bond was set at $15,000 cash or surety.

All three men were taken into the Cape County Justice Center.

A fourth person was arrested and released with no formal charges being filed.

This story is still developing and KFVS will bring you updates as they become available.

