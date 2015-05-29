June 1st celebrity birthdays - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

June 1st celebrity birthdays

Written by Jim Eftink, Producer
(KFVS) - Let's check some celebrities who are beginning the month of June with a birthday.

He won an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his role in the movie "Million Dollar Baby." He's also appeared in such films as "The Shawshank Redemption," "Bruce Almighty" and "The Dark Knight" Trilogy. Morgan Freeman is 78 today.

She's an actress who played Lori Grimes in the hit TV series "The Walking Dead." Sarah Wayne Callies is 38 today.

She's a singer-songwriter who has won seven Grammy Awards. Her hits include "Ironic" and "Thank U." Alanis Morrisette is 40 today.

He was one half of the country duo Brooks & Dunn who topped the charts with hits like "Hard Workin' Man," "Red Dirt Road" and "Ain't Nothing Bout You." Ronnie Dunn is 61 today.

And he was one of the highest charting singers in the late 1950s who covered the work of many black R&B singers. He topped the charts with his versions of "Ain't That a Shame," "Love Letters in the Sand" and "Moody River." Pat Boone is 81 today.

