Soggy weather complicates construction at Cape Splash

The Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department was hoping the new slides at Cape Splash would be ready as close to opening day as possible.

However, rainy weather has complicated that goal.

Construction crews are only able to make progress when it is not raining.

When the huge hill they are building on gets muddy, it's not only difficult to use big equipment, it's also a safety concern.

Over the last week crews have been able to make a lot of progress.

On Thursday crews started installing a new platform.

The main support structures are also in place.

However, the actual slides and landscaping around them must still be completed.

The parks and recreation department says the work won't be until mid-June, weather permitting.

The park is open for the summer, though.

Normal operating hours resume on Friday.

The park will open at 11 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.

By the end of all the construction, there will be three new attractions.

That list includes two speed slides: a 265 ft. free fall slide and a 259 ft. long triple drop slide.

There will also be a 3 lane mat racer constructed.