Japanese volcano erupts, and get ready for frizz

Bryan McCormick says don't bother to straighten your hair this morning, because humidity will frizz it right up. You won't need a jacket, but keep your umbrella close because storms may move in this afternoon. He has your full First Alert Frizz Forecast.



Crazy video: Residents of a Japanese island are evacuating in hopes of getting out of the path of an erupting volcano. Mount Shindake is spewing ash high into the sky.

Search for suspects: A St. Louis teenager is recovering after being shot multiple times Thursday evening. Police are still searching for suspects.

Tight Race: Today is the deadline for candidate James Comer to ask for a recount in Kentucky's Republican primary for Governor. This is one of the closest elections in state history.

Construction stumbling block: Normal operating hours will resume at Cape Splash. But the new slides won't be ready. Soggy weather has complicated construction.

