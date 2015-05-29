Japanese volcano erupts, and get ready for frizz - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Japanese volcano erupts, and get ready for frizz

Written by Nichole Cartmell, Digital Producer
Happy Friday Heartland!

Bryan McCormick says don't bother to straighten your hair this morning, because humidity will frizz it right up. You won't need a jacket, but keep your umbrella close because storms may move in this afternoon. He has your full First Alert Frizz Forecast.

Get your morning started with these top headlines:

Crazy video: Residents of a Japanese island are evacuating in hopes of getting out of the path of an erupting volcano. Mount Shindake is spewing ash high into the sky.

Search for suspects: A St. Louis teenager is recovering after being shot multiple times Thursday evening. Police are still searching for suspects.

Tight Race: Today is the deadline for candidate James Comer to ask for a recount in Kentucky's Republican primary for Governor. This is one of the closest elections in state history.

Construction stumbling block: Normal operating hours will resume at Cape Splash. But the new slides won't be ready. Soggy weather has complicated construction.

