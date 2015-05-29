SEMO Stand out from Jackson qualifies for Nationals

Copyright 2015 KFVS . All rights reserved.

SEMO'S Blake Smith has qualified for the NCAA Division I Outdoor Track and Field Championships at the West Region Prelims.The Jackson, Missouri native placed 8th in the long jump and also secured a spot in the quarterfinals of the 100-Meter Dash.Smith will run the quarterfinals of the 100-Meter dash at 6:45 p.m. Friday in the West Region.