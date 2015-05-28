Free pesticide collection event for Missouri residents

If you have pesticides to get rid of, mark your calendar.

The Fisher Delta Research Center in Portageville will be hosting a free Pesticide Collection Event on Saturday, May 30, from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m.

The following items will be accepted: pesticides, insecticides, herbicides, fertilizers containing herbicides or pesticides, fungicides, rodenticides, dewormers, and fly tags.

The Fisher Delta research center is at 147 West State Highway T in Portageville. The collection is for Missouri residents only.

If you have questions, please call C.J. Plassmeyer with the Missouri Department of Natural Resources at (573) 751-0616.

