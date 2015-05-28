Old Town Cape highlights open properties, new faces move into downtown

Thursday evening, Old Town Cape offered a chance to tour places where you might want to put a business, or just see what's new in Downtown Cape Girardeau. The Downtown Commercial Open House featured locations at 725 Broadway, 339 Broadway, 320 Broadway, 115 Broadway, and 46,20,and 5 North Main, and 4 North Spanish Street. Reliable Community Title Company, LLC and US Bank also sponsored the open house.

Marla Mills of Old Town Cape described the event as a one stop shop for current or prospective business owners and investors to walk through potential properties.

Heartland News talked to one woman opening a business about why she feels Downtown Cape Girardeau is a great place to be.

"Downtown Cape especially has got it's heartbeat back," LaKrisha Jackson said.

Jackson is one of the newest to open a business in Downtown Cape Girardeau.You can check it out online at: www.OnCuePerformingArtsStudio.com

The business is owned by Mike Graf and Jackson will be running the artistic, dance, drama, and musical elements of direction.

An accomplished performer, she has a background in multiple genres of dance and arts and taught from London to Florida, but decided Main Street was a perfect fit to open On Cue Performing Arts Studio.

"It's not only growing for businesses but for the arts scene as well," she said. "This is my passion, we plan to offer theater classes, music classes, as well as dance of all varieties. It's going to have something for everyone. We will open in June and hope people from all ages of the community will find something at On Cue from ballroom dancing to programs and mentoring opportunities for kids. We are already partnering with organizations like Acting Out and The Arts Council."

Jackson feels Downtown Cape Girardeau is making positive, dramatic changes with something for everyone.

"I'm excited to see what other businesses come in," she said.

Old Town Cape wants prospective business owners like Jackson to know there's multiple properties open.

"There's so much going on and so many changes in the downtown," Marla Mills of Old Town Cape said.

From the studio, to new boutiques and restaurants, Mills said they want to make the public aware so much is open and that there's a new face of downtown Cape.

"There's different kinds of opportunities some are for lease some are for sale some are occupied some are not," she said. "We are thrilled to see new and different businesses and restaurants come in and expand. It's not the same as it was two decades ago and I'm even surprised at how much it's changed and evolved."

Downtown recently won the Main Street Award. Mills believes that's why so many new faces are taking a chance.

"It's kind of re-energized everybody and given everybody a fun way to talk about downtown," she said.

For those new faces like Jackson, she said she's already making connections; and can't wait to see who her new neighbors will be.

"All the businesses in the downtown area can thrive off each other and hopefully we can help each other grow," she said.

You can also find On Cue on Facebook.

For more information about Old Town Cape call: 573-334-8085.

